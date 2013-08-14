× Arrest in the murder of Bellefontaine Neighbors gas station owner

BELLEFONATINE NEIGHBORS, MO (KPLR) – The man suspected in the murder of a Bellefonatine Neighbors gas station owner is in custody according to Major Case Squad detectives. He was found Tuesday night in the city of St. Louis after a four day search.

Police say they have recovered the clothes the alleged killer was wearing at the time of the murder. They also say he has confessed to the crime.

The suspect, who still hasn’t been identified, had his face splashed all over television and the internet for several days, and various clips of surveillance video were released by investigators. One of the video recordings showed the suspect talking to the victim in the case, Irshad Kahn, for about ten minutes. The two then ended up in a back office in the Bellefontaine Road Conoco station, where Kahn was shot and killed.

Detectives were meeting with St. Louis County prosecutors Wednesday morning seeking official charges. Investigators say more information about the 29 year old suspect will be released after those charges are filed.

