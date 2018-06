Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Independence Center in St. Louis is getting ready to party. Mix, mingle and make a difference in the lives of St. Louisans living with severe and persistent mental illness.

Independence Center is committed to providing a comprehensive system of high quality programs and services that assists adults in the St. Louis metropolitan area with serious and persistent mental illnesses to live and work in the community, independently and with dignity.

Tickets start at $40 and include dinner, dessert, drinks, live music, raffle prizes and the chance to win a diamond from Genovese Jewelers.

More information: IndependenceCenter.org