Man pulled over for 10th DWI

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – Police stopped a vehicle driven by Joseph Hayes on Monday morning for a traffic offense. They quickly discovered that this is not his run in with the cops. Hayes’ had been pulled over for driving while intoxicated nine times before. This was about to be his tenth.

During the stop at around 11:20am the officer determined that Hayes was driving with a revoked drivers license. After a roadside investigation Hayes the officer determined that he was intoxicated. Hayes was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. There is a $100,000 bond for his rel