Shoppers line up for grand opening of new outlet mall

Posted 8:36 am, August 2, 2013
CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) - It's the day a lot of shoppers have been waiting for. The first of two outlet malls opens in Chesterfield Valley.  And they've got some special deals for early-bird shoppers and to kick off the state of Missouri's sales tax holiday.