Color runners race in chilly summer temps

MADISON, IL (KPLR)- Runners Sunday morning woke up to cool, un-summer like temperatures for the Color Me Rad 5K . More than 1,000 people showed up to get their t-shirts doused with color.

The event benefits the Ronald McDonald House of St. Louis and other charities.

John Cannella and relative Ramona McConnell say they made the run part of their summer family reunion.

“We want to have fun. That’s what we’re all about. We’re a fun outfit,” said Canella

“I wanted to be part of raising awareness of the needs that are out there in a meaningful, colorful, fun and exciting way,” added McConnell.

Organizer Ryan Johnson says the run has an impact on everyone who attends. It’s the second year of the event and the first time in St. Louis, the 49th stop on this year’s 90 city tour across the U.S. and Canada.

“There’s something magical in the color. I’ve seen big gnarly men, big biker dudes who are bald with tattoos all over the place suddenly transform into little kids when the color starts flying,” said Johnson.

Last year more than 200,000people signed up to participate in the non-timed 3.1 mile run. At least 5,000 pounds of colored cornstarch was used during Sunday`s event.

Website: Color Me Rad Run