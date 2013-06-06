The Way It Oughta Be – Storm Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - I'm not going to take my chair into the heart of the storm damage because I don't need to be a distraction. It's a reporter's job to show you the damage for a number of reasons. One big reason is we all take the warnings a bit more seriously after seeing the damage a storm can do.

Then there are the gawkers who drive by and take pictures for some strange reason. They're not insurance agents and they're not the homeowners, they’re just curious people. There's nothing wrong with being curious but I know a lot of the folks wanting repairs to their home don't want you there.

Extra traffic can slow down crews. One power worker said the biggest challenge he faced was so many people stopping to talk to him.

So the next time a storm hits St. Louis, let reporters show you the damage unless you are there to help.

I'm JB and that's the way it oughta be.