Stan Musial’s St. Louis Home For Sale

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Stan “The Man” Musial passed away in January at the age of 92. The former Cardinal lived in a mid-century home in Ladue that can now be yours for the modest price of almost $1.8 million.

According the real estate listing, “The 5,286-square-foot home opens to a grand foyer with a checkerboard marble floor and moves seamlessly into a living room lined with French doors. Further on, a library and den with patio access connects to the master suite, one of 4 bedrooms and 7 baths, while the dining room transitions through its own set of French doors and onto a brick patio. Outside, the three-acre grounds features a pool set in brick, and a finished lower level with a rec room, wet bar and changing rooms.”

More pictures: Realtor.com/blogs/

Listing: Realtor.com/

Related:

Bob Costas Gives Emotional Eulogy For Musial

Cards Carve #6 In Center Field



States Split on Naming of New Mississippi River Bridge