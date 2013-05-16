× Jessica Alba Posting Street Fighter #Hadouken Instagrams

(KTVI) – Jessica Alba has been expressing her fascination with the video game “Street Fighter” on her instagram account. In the game one of the characters does a “Hadouken” attack. This is where Ryu puts his hands together and pushes opponents back with a magic attack. Alba has been posting photos tagged #hadouken and the internet has gone crazy sharing them.

The meme was recently picked up by Japanese school girls who have been posting the same thing to their instagram and twitter accounts.