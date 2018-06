Jupiter, FL (WPTV) — A man accidentally shot himself Tuesday night at the Jupiter Lanes Bowling Alley located on Maplewood Drive.

The man’s own gun accidentally discharged, injuring him, said Jupiter Police Officer Adam Brown.

Several witnesses said that the gun was in the bowler’s pocket when it went off, terrifying other players.

The man was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said.

He will not face any charges, according to police.

By Mollie Reynolds