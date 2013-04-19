See The Boston Marathon Bomber’s Website

(KTVI) – One of the Boston Marathon Runners has a profile online. The profile was posted to the social network VK.com. The site is popular among Russian speaking people. It is a social network much like facebook. It is popular in countries like Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, and Israel. It allows users to message each other publicly or privately, share pictures, video and create groups. The site has at least 195 million accounts and is the 2nd most visited in Russia.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19 attended Cambridge Rindge & Latin, a public high school, said Eric Machado, who graduated a year behind the suspect, who he said had worked at Harvard University as a lifeguard.

The source briefed on the investigation added that it should not be assumed that the brothers were radicalized because of their origins in the Russian caucusus.

This is the website of “suspect number 2″ in Monday’s bombing. He is still at large in the Boston suburb of Watertown, where dozens of officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have fanned out to track him down, said transit police spokesman Paul MacMillan.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police warned residents to lock their homes and stay away from their windows and doors.

