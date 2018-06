(KTVI) – Tuesday nights’ “The Colbert Report” began a little differently than most of the episodes. Host Stephen Colbert gave a moving, powerful speech about the Boston Marathon bombing from Monday.

Mixing humor and inspiration, Colbert gave a speech about the strength and courage of Boston, “Whoever did this obviously did not know (explicative) about the people of Boston ’cause nothing these terrorists do is gonna shake them.”

You can watch the video below: