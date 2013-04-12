8-Month-Old Baby Survives Tornado, But Family Left Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO. (KPLR) - Jennifer Sutberry and her eight-month-old daughter were at their Florissant home when a tornado ripped through the area Wednesday.

"It was a living nightmare," she said. "The windows burst, and glass was flying everywhere."

Sutberry said her mother had to jump on top of the baby to "keep her from getting cut."

Their apartment was ruined and that left them with nowhere to go.

"We did not know what to do, so we contacted Catholic Charities," she said.

They gave the family food, diapers and money for a motel room.

"I am so happy and thankful for this," Sutberry said. "The kindness of people is just amazing."

Melvin Foster with Catholic Charities said he was "glad" to do help.

"It makes everything all worth it," Foster said. "Whatever we can do to help."

Sutberry said her daughter did not "even cry" during the tornado.

"She was a little trooper, and she survived it all."

You can follow Anthony Kiekow:

Facebook Anthony Kiekow

Twitter Anthony Kiekow

Email: Anthony.kiekow@tvstl.com