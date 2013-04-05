Woman Slams Car Into Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - A woman is in the hospital after she crashed her car into a North St. Louis apartment complex building.

It happened overnight and crews were still cleaning up the mess early Friday morning. It happened at Martin Luther King and Burd. The car crashed into the Arlington Grove Jeffery L. Boyd building' behind me.

Clean up crews on the scene dealt with the hole in the building. This all happened before midnight and St.Louis police tell me a 33-year-old Jennings Woman was speeding in a Maxima west on Dr. King Drive.

Officers say she ran two stop signs at Dr. King and Burd then swerved to avoid a car which had stopped to try and miss her. At that point, the woman's Maxima crossed into the eastbound lanes of Dr. King, hit two stop signs, a light pole and a metal trash can before crashing into the Arlington Grove building.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital where she is in serious but stable condition. She is expected to survive. There was no one else in her car. The person in the other car was not hurt.