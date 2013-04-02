Soccer Match At Busch Stadium Sold Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS MO (KPLR) - Hundreds lined up at Busch Stadium for tickets to the international soccer match taking place May 23, 2013. Cardinals season ticket holders were able to purchase tickets starting April 1st. Tickets went on sale to the public at 10am.

A lot of fans took to the Cardinals' website to try to buy tickets. Others showed up at the downtown box-office. But only a lucky few got the tickets to the game between Chelsea and Manchester City. Tickets were sold out within 15 minutes.

There were so many people trying to purchase tickets on the Cardinals' website that the organization had trouble dealing with the traffic. They posted this message on the "Virtual Waiting Room" at around 11am.

"We are currently experiencing a higher than usual number of fans attempting to purchase tickets. In an effort to be completely fair to all fans we have developed this Virtual Waiting Room, used to randomly allow access to the ticketing system during busy times such as this when all visitors cannot be served simultaneously."

Chelsea FC and Manchester City Soccer will travel from the United Kingdom to St. Louis for a match on May 23rd. The exhibition game starts at 7:30pm.

Tickets to the game on StubHub are now going for between $129 and $2,300. Tickets were originally priced from about $40 to $250.

More information: Cardinals.com/Soccer

Fans took to twitter to express their frustration about Tuesday's ticket sales.

