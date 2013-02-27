Ellisville Mayor Impeachment Controversy Continues

Posted 6:36 pm, February 27, 2013, by , Updated at 06:43PM, February 27, 2013
ELLISVILLE, MO (KPLR)-- There is a new effort to impeach Ellisville Mayor Adam Paul.

He survived one impeachment move last week, based on a resident's complaint he violated the city charter.

Wednesday night, the city council considers a different reason to remove him from office, a power granted to them under the city charter.

An emergency meeting of the Ellisville council is just getting underway; the council will consider this resolution for the removal of Mayor Paul; among other things.

The resolution accuses him of releasing confidential information from closed meetings; as well as using foul language and drinking alcohol at city hall.

Just last week, the mayor`s attorney was booted from a meeting on impeachment.  In a surprise move afterward, a panel of 3 council members voted against impeachment. Two days later, the council launched a new impeachment effort and called a meeting Wednesday night to consider suspending the mayor, who`s been in office less than a year.  The mayor's attorney was in court late Wednesday afternoon, asking a judge to stop this meeting:  motion denied.

She says the whole dispute centers of a proposal to use tax dollars on a new Ellisville Walmart.  She says the mayor`s opposition to it, swept him into office, in a landslide victory over two of the council members now wanting to impeach him.  She says the council is rushing this through before the upcoming April election, because they`re either leaving office because of term limits or likely to get voted out.

