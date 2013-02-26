It’s Never Too Late To Save For College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Sarah Ducich, Senior Vice President and policy expert for Sallie Mae spoke with Christine Buck on what families can do to finance their children's college careers.

Ducich's advised that it is 'never to late' or 'too early' to begin saving for college. "Don't wait, don't procrastinate, that's not a plan," said Ducich. "Just start putting a little bit of money aside and make...availing yourself with to the tools and resources available to make a plan."

Among options available to help families save for college is a 529 Plan. Parents should also do research in financial aid packages to invest in their child's future.