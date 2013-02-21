× Wentzville City Office’s To Open 2 Hours Later Friday

WENTZVILLE, MO. (KPLR) – Friday, February 22nd, the Wentzville city offices will open 2 hour later than normal, with city offices opening at 10:00 am, instead of 8:00 am.

The late opening time is due to Thursday’s snow storm. The city wants to allow road crews extra time to clear main arterial roads, city streets and allow city workers betters access to city roads for their jobs.

City officials are still urging resident to stay off the roads as much as possible, to allow workers to clear roads.