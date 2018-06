× Viral: Sesame Street Seeks 1 Billion YouTube Channel Views

(YOUTUBE) – Sesame Street wants to become the first non-profit organization and United States children’s company to reach one billion YouTube channel views.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, they released several campaign videos on it’s YouTube channel. They say the goal is to continue to educate children around the world.

Sesame Street says if they reach one billion, a top secret video will be revealed it its fans.