HOLLYWOOD, CA – Steve Martin and his 42-year old wife welcome the birth of their first child together. Martin is 67 years old and this is his child.
Steve Martin Is A Dad For The first Time at Age 67
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
George Zimmerman to court: I have no job, no assets, and owe $2.5 million
-
Woman dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Florida vacation, family says
-
Good Samaritan tackles man accused of robbing 67-year-old video lottery winner
-
Bethalto man convicted in child sexual assault retrial
-
Man accused of killing five-year-old boy searched for ‘most painful torture’ techniques, documents say
-
-
Martin Luther King’s granddaughter has a dream, too – where enough is enough
-
School bus driver accused of sexually assaulting child; other victims sought: police
-
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
-
Body found in Weldon Spring identified as missing High Ridge woman
-
Teen trapped in van calls 911 before dying: ‘Tell my mom I love her’
-
-
County Police look to the public to identify victim in fatal accident
-
Metro’s Most Wanted: East St. Louis cold cases
-
Man cited after cat-throwing video surfaces on social media