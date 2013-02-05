Mendte: Gun Control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY. (KPLR) – The president is also in the middle of a gun control battle. Larry Mendte explains how he's trying to appeal to gun enthusiasts.

Gun Control.

It has become the most passionately divisive issue in this country, more than abortion, more than immigration; most people in America have a strong and visceral reaction when the topic of guns is brought up.

Just ask New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who pushed for the toughest gun control measures in the country after that his popularity plummeted 15 points.

President Obama backed a ban on semi-automatic rifles and received such a backlash, he tried to placate gun owners by revealing that he likes to skeet shoot at Camp David.

First of all the president doesn`t even like Camp David, let alone skeet shooting and so gun owners were skeptical.

And then he released this photo weeks later.

Really? We're supposed to believe President Obama skeet shoots on the weekends.

What's next monster trucks.

The president becomes just the latest in a long line of politicians who did something stupid when trying to placate gun owners.

Mitt Romney, “I've hunted rodents and rabbits, varmints, if you will”.

But this is why you are not hearing a lot about the so called 'assault rifles ban'.

Believe me, it won`t even be brought up for a vote and it`s not because of the republicans.

The president`s proposal does not have enough support in his own party.

If the democratic controlled senate passes a ban on semi-automatic rifles, they lose the senate in 2014, no question.

Majority leader Harry Reid knows that, so he won`t even put the ban up for a vote; the Nevada senator won`t even support the ban himself and has nothing but nice things to say about the NRA.

No gun currently legal will be banned any time soon, so President Obama`s weekend career as a skeet shoot model is safe.