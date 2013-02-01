Support To Rehire Applebees Waitress Fired For Reddit Receipt Post

Posted 6:09 pm, February 1, 2013, by , Updated at 06:18PM, February 1, 2013
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Applebee's waitress fired after posting a customer's receipt on Reddit is getting a lot of support online. Applebees fired Chelsea Welch after she took a picture of Alois Bell's receipt last Friday night.

Bell wrote on the receipt, "I give God ten percent;  Why should i give you 18? "  After an automatic 18% gratuity was added to her bill because she was part of a group of ten.

Since the story went viral on Thursday nearly 7,000 people have "liked" a facebook page calling on Applebees to re-hire  Welch.

A  South St. Louis restaurant has  even  offered to  hire her. Bell has since apologized for writing her comment.

Watch our full interview with Pastor Alois Bell here:

