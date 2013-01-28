Charges Dropped Against First Suspect In College Shooting

(CNN) — All charges have been dropped against the first suspect arrested in connection with last week’s shooting at a Texas community college that left three wounded, officials said Monday.

Carlton Berry, 22, was arrested on the day of the shooting and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but the Harris County district attorney dismissed the charges pending “further investigation,” Harris County District Clerk Claire Kennedy said.

The Harris County sheriff has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to talk about why the charges against Berry were dropped.

Investigators arrested another man — 22-year-old Trey Foster — on Friday, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Kennedy said.

Foster was arrested in Plano, more than 250 miles north of the scene of the shooting at the North Harris campus of Lone Star College, just outside Houston.

The shooting garnered wide attention amid early fears that a gunman was on the loose on a campus.

Harris County officials have said the January 22 shooting apparently stemmed from an argument between two men. At least one had a student ID.

Both were wounded by gunfire and treated at a hospital. A maintenance worker also was shot in the leg.

The shooting took place outdoors between the academic building and the library.

Foster is being held in jail awaiting arraignment, set for February 28, Kennedy said.