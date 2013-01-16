Bill Clinton Jokes About Hillary’s Future

(CNN) — Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may not know her plans for the future, but her husband certainly pictures her being around for a long, long time.

Talking about her recent health setback, former President Bill Clinton said his wife will be just fine and boasted of her “low blood pressure” and “standing heartbeat.”

“I tell her…she’s still got time to have three more husbands after me,” he joked. “So I think she’ll live to be 120.”

“I always know that she’s thinking about that,” he continued. “Whenever I’m stubborn about something, in her constant quest in my self-improvement, she refers to me as her first husband.”

His comments came while speaking at his second annual “Health Matters: Activating Wellness in Every Generation” conference in Palm Springs, California.

Hillary Clinton was recently sidelined by illness, a concussion and a blood clot near her brain, for which she was hospitalized. The secretary of state returned to work last week.

She plans to step down from her post as soon as her successor is confirmed. Speaking publicly for the first time since returning to work, she told reporters last week she’s not sure what comes next but added she’ll be stepping “off the very fast track for a little while.”

Referring to questions about a potential 2016 presidential bid, her husband said Tuesday his advice “is that she should rest up and decide what she wants to do with the rest of her life.”