This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× PHOTOS: Nelly’s 7th Annual Black & White Ball ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)– The Black and White Ball, St. Louis’ premier celebrity gala event, was held on December 16, 2012 at the St. Louis Science Center. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning rapper/actor/entrepreneur Nelly with special guest Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams. Filed in: Photo Galleries Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email