Arrests Made In St. Louis Animal Abuse Cases

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Charges have been filed in two north St. Louis animal cruelty cases. Mario Hambrick, 30, from the 3800 block of St. Louis Avenue, has been charged with five counts of Animal Abuse/Neglect. In an unrelated case, Gary Miller, 59, from the 3100 block of Fair, has been charged with two counts of Animal Neglect/Abandonment.

The charges are a success for the recently formed Animal Cruelty Task Force which aims to make the city a safe and humane place for animals. The Mayor’s Office, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the Department of Health, the Circuit Attorney’s Office, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Municipal Courts work together on the effort.

If you see or suspect animal cruelty, call Stray Rescue’s abuse hotline at 314-771-6121 extension 232.