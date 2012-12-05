Jack White Explains Those Lady Gaga Comments

(CNN) — After questioning Lady Gaga’s authenticity in an interview with Esquire UK, Jack White has found himself in the midst of what he calls a “tabloidesque drama.”

The musician held a conversation with the publication that ranged from the state of modern celebrity to Twitter to the Mother Monster.

“I don’t think she lives it because it’s all artifice,” he said of Gaga. “It’s all image with no meaning behind it. You can’t sink your teeth into it. It’s a sound bite. It’s very of this age, because that’s what people want.”

The quote was viewed as White making a critique on Gaga’s music, but, as he says in a statement issued Wednesday, he was not.

“I never said anything about her music, or questioned the authenticity of her songs in any way,” White says. “I was in a conversation about the drawbacks of image for the sake of image, and that it is popular nowadays to not question an image in front of you, but only to label it as ‘cool’ or ‘weird’ quickly and dispose of it. I don’t like my comments about Lady Gaga’s presentation being changed into some sort of negative critique of her music.”

Someone with a bigger legal team might be able to “hold [journalists] accountable for what they say,” but White’s going to stick to Twitter and the Internet, he said.

“I also think that kind of tabloid drama encourages artists to not express their opinions in the press, and instead give polite soundbites that don’t stimulate thought about creativity and the consumption of art in its many guises,” White said. “Peace to Lady Gaga and I fully congratulate and compliment her on her championing of gay rights issues and the momentum it’s given to help create change.”

