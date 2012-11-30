Donate To The Salvation Army & You Could Win A Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Our bell ringers are out this morning at the Dierbergs West Oak on Olive at Craig road. Come out to meet us and donate to the Annual Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign.

Our colleagues from FOX 2 and our sister station, KPLR 11 will be ringing bells and collecting donations until 8pm Friday.

For every $20 you donate, you can enter to win a 2013 Volkswagen Passat, Powered by the Bommarito Automotive Group.

You can also enter to win the car by donating online. Click here to donate.