Homeless Shelter Decorates Controversial Barricades

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– Controversial barricades around a downtown homeless shelter now have holiday decorations on them.

People involved with Reverend Larry Rice`s New Life Evangelistic Center put up the decorations today.

St. Louis city workers placed barricades around the shelter on Locust in September after complaints that homeless people were sleeping and loitering on the sidewalk outside the facility and creating unsanitary conditions.

Rice wants the barricades taken down.

“You have one set of rules for the rich and powerful, you`ve got another set of rules for the homeless. Folks that have money can sit on Locust Street and out there. Folks that don`t have money, that are homeless, the sidewalks are barricaded where they can`t sit, where they can`t come out,” said Reverend Rice.

Rice wants the city to at least move the barriers that are up across the street back so people can park there for the shelter`s thanksgiving celebration tomorrow.

City officials say they have already moved some of barricades to provide more parking.

They say the barricades will stay up until they are sure the original circumstances won`t return.