IL Route 255 Just Got a Little Longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL (KTVI) - Illinois Route 255 got a couple of miles longer during an extension project in Madison County. Drivers were set to party in the middle of the road Thursday.

The River Bend Growth Association invited drivers to see the latest creation by the Illinois Department of Transportation. But, party planners asked those drivers to leave their cars behind. Commuters and IDOT crews prepared to celebrate a two-mile extension of IL Rte-255 from Seminary Road in Godfrey north to Humbert Road.

This was the latest accomplishment in an $85 million effort to connect Interstate 270 in Edwardsville to the south with US Highway 67 in Godfrey in the north. IDOT officials said the new road was more of a straight shot, and a safer ride, for commuters in Madison County.

Business people had already been celebrating for months. According to the St. Louis Business Journal, a new Wal-Mart opened in January 2012on Godfrey Road, where the extension exited. Other business owners scouted nearby locations and hoped to make new drivers on the new road into new customers.

IL-255 Run/Walk/Ride

Starts at Seminary Road entrance

Ends at Humbert Road

4:30 p.m. until sunset

Friend me on Facebook: facebook.com/KimHudsonTV

Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/kimhudsontv

Email me: kim.hudson@tvstl.com