Deer Leaps Back To Life After Accident

St. Louis, MO (KPLR) - Dave Roberts ran into a deer the other day.

"It hit the truck and spun around and smashed my door. I pulled over to the shoulder of the road, backed up and it was dead. I looked at it wasn't breathing, bleeding from it's mouth. So I loaded it in the back of my truck." said Dave Roberts.

When he got home and opened the back gate of his truck the deer came lunging at him. It seems the dead deer had come back to life.

So what are we to make of this deceased deer? It's not the start of the zombie apocolypse, right? Bucks kicking the bucket only to come back to life and wreac havoc on our front end alignment.

Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation may have an answer, "So far we haven't documented any zombie deer. So hopefully there won't be any anytime soon, although it is near Halloween."

Deer don't act like pets, which is why the Conservation Department picked up the animal this morning.



"This is the deer's mating season or as we call it, the rut. Basically what happens in this case is their hormones take over and they're pretty much driving the deer to do what they need to do this time of year which is mate." said Dan Zarlenga.

Sadly, after checking out the hoofed animal they had to euthenize the deer due to internal injuries. So the deer that was dead and then alive, is dead once more.

Patrick Clark, News 11.