Precious Earth: Earthdance Farms Apprenticeship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - In Precious Earth, Rachel Levi from Earthdance Farms explained some of the programs at Earthdance Farms and their upcoming fundraiser.

The Earthdance farmers apprenticeship program trains participants in sustainable agriculture from seed to market. Apprentices engage in every aspect of operating the small farm - from seed propagation in greenhouses to transplanting, weeding, harvesting and selling. Apprentices learn soil fertility principles, organic pest and disease management, proper harvest and post-harvest handling techniques, direct marketing, and CSA operations.

Earthdance is also preparing for the Farmer's Formal event, a fundraiser for the farm.

Farmers Formal, A Benefit for EarthDance

Saturday, November 3

6:00pm-11:00pm

College Hall at Washington University

Forsyth Blvd

St. Louis, MO