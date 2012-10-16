Nephew Replaces Deceased Uncle In 27th Ward Special Election

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Chris Carter will replace his late uncle as the city's 27th ward alderman. Carter defeated challenger, Jimmie Matthews in a special election held on Tuesday.
The election was needed to replace Gregory Carter, who died on August 1st when the UPS truck he was driving was involved in a crash on highway 370 in St. Charles county.
Chris Carter picked up 846 votes to 65 for Matthews. 11.46 percent of the Ward's registered voters cast a ballot.
