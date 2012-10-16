Nephew Replaces Deceased Uncle In 27th Ward Special Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Chris Carter will replace his late uncle as the city's 27th ward alderman. Carter defeated challenger, Jimmie Matthews in a special election held on Tuesday.

The election was needed to replace Gregory Carter, who died on August 1st when the UPS truck he was driving was involved in a crash on highway 370 in St. Charles county.

Chris Carter picked up 846 votes to 65 for Matthews. 11.46 percent of the Ward's registered voters cast a ballot.

Previous: St. Louis City Alderman Greg Carter Killed In Crash; Drunk Driver in Custody