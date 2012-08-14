Fisher: “Rams will Play Better”

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Rams head coach Jeff Fisher in his day after game press conference, assured the media and Rams fans that his team will play better than their 38-3 loss yesterday to the Colts. Filed in: News Facebook

