Evidence In Trayvon Martin Case Accidently Emailed To Media Outlets

SANFORD, FL. (KPLR) - A state's attorney in Florida accidentally released evidence in the Trayvon Martin murder case. Prosecutors mistakenly disclosed a large amount of evidence about George Zimmerman to media outlets through email, and then later asked the media to disregard it.

The evidence included a grainy picture of martin's body and Zimmerman’s college transcript. Zimmerman is charged with shooting and killing Martin in February during his shift as a neighborhood watch volunteer.

He claims he acted in self-defense.