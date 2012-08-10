Evidence In Trayvon Martin Case Accidently Emailed To Media Outlets

Posted 7:56 pm, August 10, 2012, by , Updated at 07:26PM, August 10, 2012
SANFORD, FL. (KPLR) - A state's attorney in Florida accidentally released evidence in the Trayvon Martin murder case.  Prosecutors mistakenly disclosed a large amount of evidence about George Zimmerman to media outlets through email, and then later asked the media to disregard it.

The evidence included a grainy picture of martin's body and Zimmerman’s college transcript.  Zimmerman is charged with shooting and killing Martin in February during his shift as a neighborhood watch volunteer.

He claims he acted in self-defense.