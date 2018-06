× Decapitated Cat Found In Metro East

MILLSTADT, ILLINOIS (KPLR) – The Millstadt Police Department is investigating a case of animal abuse. Police were called to the 600 block of E. Madison Street, after a person found the decapitated head of a cat, lying on the side of the road.

The decapitation did not appear to be caused by another animal. The rest of the cat’s body was not located.

Anyone with information should contact the police.