Friends Set Georgia Man’s Head On Fire

AUGUSTA, GA. (CNN) - A Georgia man spent the weekend in critical condition after letting his friends set his face on fire. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Take a look.

You can see 36-year-old William Bonner at an Augusta bar last Thursday with friends.

Look close and you can see people flicking lighters next to his head.

Suddenly, you can see his head become engulfed in flames.

Investigators tell local news station W-J-B-F that before lighting the fire... friends doused Bonner's head with rum.

Officials were stunned by what happened.

"I've seen people do a lot of crazy things when they are under the influence of alcohol; I've never seen them set their head on fire before."

W-J-B-F reports Bonner suffered second-degree burns on his face and head.

He told the news station he doesn't remember what happened.

He says he hopes no else does something-- quote-- "as stupid as this."

The sheriff's office says it doesn't plan to file any charges in the case.