FOX Theatre Hosting, "Price Is Right Live"

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The Fabulous FOX Theatre in Grand Center is asking St. Louis to, “Come On Down”. The Price Is Right Live™ is coming this fall to St. Louis. The show operates a lot like it’s television counterpart. Audience members are contestants in the show where they can win appliances, vacations and even new cars. Contestants spin the big wheel and play games like plinko, cliffhangers and even participate in the showcase showdown.

You don’t need to be picked as a contestant to win. Audience member’s names are called through out the show and can win prizes for just being there.

In the past six years The Price Is Right Live™ has given away 10 million dollars in cash and prizes. If youwant tom be a contestant then show up at least three hours before the show to be selected.

Order tickets online at www.metrotix.com.

Friday, October 5 at 8 pm