Human Foot Found In St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KPLR) – The St. Charles Sheriff’s office is reporting that a human foot washed ashore at a dock near the Carmel Wood’s subdivision. Police assume that the victim is male because of the men’s shoe found on the foot. The condition of the foot leads police to believe that the victim is a drowning victim.

The foot is currently in the St. Charles Medical Examiner’s office. Police are conducting a further investigation.