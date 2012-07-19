Apartment Fire Sparks City Building Code Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-- Tuesday night's five alarm apartment fire in Midtown has ignited debate about the city's building code.

The fire raced through an attic and destroyed the entire roof of the apartment building on Lindell.

City fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the loss was due to lightweight, inexpensive building materials now allowed by building codes across the U.S. including St. Louis.

The city says it will not review its building code because the new materials are safe.

However, in this case the chief says the lightweight materials began to fail quickly.

The city takes its building code from the international code council which updates the code every three years.

