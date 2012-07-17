The “Other” Coach Jeff Fisher

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video (KTVI) - The new football program at Lindenwood-Belleville University not only features the Maroon and Silver striped football field, but their head coach has the same name as another famous St. Louis football team, Jeff Fisher! Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

