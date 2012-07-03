Bernthal The Way It Oughta Be: St. Louis May Cut Number Of Aldermen

Posted 4:46 pm, July 3, 2012, by , Updated at 04:24PM, July 3, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(KPLR) - I brought my chair to the city county line because there are some big differences from one side of the border to the next.  St. Louis County has a 7 member council while St. Louis City has 28 different wards.

The County's population is nearly 4 times the city's yet they city has 4 times the number of elected members on it's legislative board.

So it looks like St. Louis voters will have a chance to shrink it's board.

I hope they do.  But shrinking representation is hard to do.   Most folks like having a personal relationship with their own representative.

It's why you see more incorporation than disincorporation.  It's why we have some 90 municipalities instead of a few.

So shrinking the Board of Aldermen won't be easy but it's long overdue.

I'm JB and that's The Way It Oughta Be.