Bernthal The Way It Oughta Be: St. Louis May Cut Number Of Aldermen

(KPLR) - I brought my chair to the city county line because there are some big differences from one side of the border to the next. St. Louis County has a 7 member council while St. Louis City has 28 different wards.

The County's population is nearly 4 times the city's yet they city has 4 times the number of elected members on it's legislative board.

So it looks like St. Louis voters will have a chance to shrink it's board.

I hope they do. But shrinking representation is hard to do. Most folks like having a personal relationship with their own representative.

It's why you see more incorporation than disincorporation. It's why we have some 90 municipalities instead of a few.

So shrinking the Board of Aldermen won't be easy but it's long overdue.

I'm JB and that's The Way It Oughta Be.