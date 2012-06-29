Rape Victim Maybe Deported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) - An El Salvador native living in California faced being deported back to her homeland... because she skipped an immigration court hearing.

The woman is afraid to go back to her home country because of what she says happened to her there.

Rob Roth reports.

Blanca Medina says her biggest fear is having to return to her native El Salvador where she claims she was raped repeatedly and police did nothing.

She asked us not to show her face.

She told us through an interpreter she is afraid.

Translator: "Very scary to come back. She don't want to come back."

Medina, who now lives in Hayward, fled El Salvador and faces deportation, her attorney says, because she missed an immigration court hearing but she missed it for a reason.

"To deal with that level of trauma, you just push it out of your head and even recalling what happened to you, even thinking about doing something like going back to court to recall these events is just not something you can do."

Her supporters launched an online petition through change-dot-org and received more than a 100-thousand signatures...demanding she be allowed to stay. Immigration and customs enforcement said in a statement medina is considered an immigration fugitive who has quote ...failed to comply with final orders of removal by the nation's immigration courts. Immigration agreed to grant medina a new hearing where she must show why she fears she would not be safe in El Salvador. But she still could be deported until her hearing which hasn't yet been scheduled.

Translator: "She is very sad because she don't know what will happen with her and if she come back what will happen with her daughter."

The San Jose Mercury News reports on Thursday federal officials halted Medina's deportation.