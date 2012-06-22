× Mo. Water Patrol Cracking Down On Drunken Boaters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri boaters who go out on the state’s lakes and rivers this weekend could find themselves in hot water if they have too much to drink. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol division is participating in the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign.

Special patrols are being set up Saturday and Sunday in a high-profile alcohol enforcement effort aimed at detecting and arresting drunken boat operators.

The Highway Patrol says more than half of the fatal boating accidents last year in Missouri had alcohol as a contributing factor.

The .08 percent blood alcohol-content limit for driving on Missouri roads also applies to boating.

