× US Army Training In St. Louis City Streets

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis Police say you shouldn’t be frightened if you see Army vehicles in the city. The U.S. Army is conducting training in St. Louis city neighborhoods during the next week. The army is starting training in the sixth police district on Thursday. Vehicles like the one pictured in this article will be roving the streets.

Click here for a map of the 6th District