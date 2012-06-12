Jacology: We Need More Leaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Washington D.C. is shocked, shocked do you hear me, over leaks to the media. And not just any leaks. Leaks that reveal the president of the United States has authorized the killing of around 2,100 people in drone strikes. Leaks that reveal the United States has launched cyber warfare against Iran. Leaks that get right to the heart of the people's right to know what the government is doing.

As usual, everybody in Washington is looking at this the wrong way. The Obama administration has been notoriously rough on people who leak sensitive government information. The republicans meantime claim that Obama himself leaked the info to make him look like John Wayne before the election.

Anything missing here? Anything like, oh, I don't know objections to the president of the United States signing death warrants for over two thousand people to be killed by remote controlled drone aircraft? Or maybe the citizens of the United States deserving details about the government of the United States launching a computer attack against another country?

Sorry. None of that counts. We've apparently decided or had it decided for us, that our government can act like the dictatorships we've gone to war against. That our government can decide someone's an enemy of the state and presto, they vanish in a fireball. And that all of this is being done in the names of you and your children.

The talking heads in Washington want fewer leaks. I for one would like to see more. A whole lot more. In the name of us. The people.

I’m Charles Jaco and that's Jacology.