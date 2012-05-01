× Bobby Brown Say He Is Not Responsible For Houston’s Drug Use

LOS ANGELES, CA (CNN) – Singer Bobby Brown is speaking out for the first time since Whitney Houston’s death.

He talks with Matt Lauer for a two-part interview that airs Wednesday and Thursday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Brown tells Lauer that Houston’s drug use started “way before” he entered the picture, saying he’s not the reason she’s gone.

He says his guess is that one bad day with cocaine killed her. The two divorced in 2007.

Brown says he’s clean and sober from narcotics.