(KPLR) - America's smallest town could be yours, if the price is right. The snow covered property is Buford, Wyoming Population one. The man who lives there tells u-s-a today... He hopes whoever buys the ten acres of commerce and history, will move it into the 21st century.

There's a minimum bid of $100,000 dollars when Buford goes on the auction block Thursday.