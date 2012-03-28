Suspicious Device Turns Out To Be A Pipe In Belleville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) - Turns out there was no real need for the bomb squad in Belleville this morning. Belleville Police have confirmed the "suspicious device" noticed along the road at West Boulevard and Old Collinsville Roads this morning... was just a pipe. Police had closed the busy intersection around 7:30am this morning when they were notified of the suspicious item. They investigated and shut down traffic as a precaution. The item looked like it could be a pipe bomb. The Bomb Squad from the Illinois Secretary of States office was summoned, and quickly determined there was no bomb.

The busy intersection forced some students at Belleville East High School to be a little late this morning. Motorists were routed around the trouble area until the bomb squad could arrive.

Around noon today authorities gave the all clear and both roads are reopened to traffic.

Police say they don’t know who called in about the package, but are grateful that someone did. No businesses or residents have been evacuated. Those living in the area are staying in their homes.

More information will be posted as this story develops.