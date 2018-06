Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) - Jeff Foxworthy is getting ready to host a new game show. The comedian is praying that "The American Bible Challenge" will be a hit. Contestants will compete on their knowledge of the Bible. Their winnings will go to a faith-based charity organization.

Foxworthy was very successful with his last show -- "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader."

In a release, Foxworthy said he was excited to host a show "about the best-selling book of all time."

The show will air on the Game Show Network (G-S-N).