Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KPLR11.com)Dr. Elan Simckes from the fertility partnerships is here to talk about a condition that affects millions of women worldwide; perhaps affecting as many as ten percent of women.

Endometriosis is when endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus and causes a host of problems, including pain.

Dr. Simckes, talks about how is it diagnosed and if birth control pills used to control this?

For more information, click here.